LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Spooky Halloween meets professional ballet at Ballet Arkansas’s season kick-off “Dracula.”

Ranked among the top 100 ballet companies in America, officials with Ballet Arkansas’s said the 2022-23 “Dracula” is a captivating-multimedia story of love and horror.

During the intermission, company officials say ballet fans and attendees will have the opportunity to meet dancers and artistic staff of Ballet Arkansas for a behind-the-scenes look into creation.

The performance will run from October 14-23 at two locations in Arkansas.

October 14-15, Fayetteville Public Library Event Center

October 20-23, UA-PTC CHARTS, North Little Rock

Tickets for the ballet go on sale Thursday, October 6 and may be purchased on BalletArkansas.org.