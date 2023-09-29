LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fans of American roots music have a reason to travel to Conway in October for a performance by the Bacon Brothers.

The brothers, Emmy-winning composer Michael and Hollywood A-lister Kevin, will bring their sound to the University of Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

The pair have performed together for over 25 years. The two songwriters call their music style Forosoco, a blend of folk, rock, soul and country in the American roots music tradition.

“We’re a songwriting band, and the songs lead the way,” Kevin said. “We’re not beholden to a specific sound. We just write the songs and let them point us in the right direction. That’s how we’ve done it since the very beginning.”

The UCA performance comes during the brothers’ 11th release, Erato, continuing a music tradition the two learned from their Philadelphia upbringing and its tradition of 70s singers and songwriter soundtracks.

Tickets are $30 to $50 for adults and $10 for children and students. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at UCA.edu/Reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free 866-810-0012.