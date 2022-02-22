LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – To the delight of kids and possibly the chagrin of parents, Simmons Bank Arena has announced that they will be bringing in the Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour on April 26 at 6 p.m.

The fully-immersive concert experience from educational entertainment company Pinkfong and Round Room Live features a night of songs and dances including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels On The Bus” and the notorious earworm “Baby Shark.”

The massive hit song “Baby Shark Dance” is the most viewed video in the history of YouTube with over 10 billion views. The song is the only RIAA Diamond-certified children’s single and has since launched a Nickelodeon show called “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”

“We’re excited to start 2022 on a great note for families by bringing Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour to stages all over the country,” Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live enthuses. “We’re proud to continue to provide memorable, unique experiences that all family members can share in together while also upholding our priority to keep everyone safe by working with venue and health officials in every city.”

Tickets for Baby Shark Live! go on sale Friday February 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at simmonsbankarena.com and ticketmaster.com. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, face masks are recommended.