NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – A night of R&B is set to make its way to the Little Rock metro the week of Valentine’s Day next year.

R&B singers Ashanti, Monica, Mya, Keri Hilson and Keke Wyatt will perform live at the Simmons Bank Arena Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 with prices ranging from $65 to $254.

Officials with the arena have announced upcoming concerts including Kevin Gates and comedy shows from comedians Katt Williams, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy and Tony Roberts.

For more information on the event and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.