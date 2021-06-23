‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell confirms he was removed from Delta flight after ‘argument’ with wife

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 21: Actor Stephen Amell attends the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2018: Day Three at The IMDb Yacht on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

(NEXSTAR) – Actor Stephen Amell confirmed Wednesday that he was taken off a Delta flight earlier this week following an onboard dispute, but says that, contrary to several reports, he wasn’t forced off the plane by security.

The “Arrow” star, 40, tweeted that he got into an “argument” with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, Monday afternoon on a plane scheduled to fly from Austin to Los Angeles. The pair were in Austin attending the ATX Television Festival over the weekend.

“I was asked to lower my voice and I did,” Amell wrote. “Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed.”

“I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story,” he said.

The Twitter statement followed a report from TMZ that Amell was “forcibly removed” after “screaming at his wife in front of a plane full of passengers” and refusing to lower his voice, causing her to bury her face “in embarrassment.”

Page Six reports that “an air marshal and three other flight attendants escorted him off the plane.”

Amell did not address reports that he appeared intoxicated, saying only that it “must be a slow news cycle.”

Delta Airlines told People in a statement:

“Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight-minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin. The flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport.”

Stephen and Cassandra Jean Amell have married twice, first on Christmas of 2012 while in the Caribbean and a second time five months later in New Orleans.