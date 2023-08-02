ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas woman is set to be a competitor on a Food Network show.

Allegra Melton is a personal trainer and professional barrel racer from Jonesboro. However, she’s clueless in the kitchen.

“Her attempts at cooking have resulted in disaster; she even set her kitchen on fire and gave food poisoning to an ex-boyfriend. Allegra has been proposed to twice but is still looking for the right guy – and she hopes learning to cook will help her find the man of her dreams,” a release said.

Now, she’s taking on cooking and dating all in one.

Melton will be appearing on the new season of Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite. The eight-episode season premieres on Food Network on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7 pm CT. She is one of 16 competitors on the show.

Throughout the show’s season, food superstars Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro each lead a team of kitchen disasters through a culinary bootcamp to transform their cooking abilities.

The recruits will not only learn how to make date-friendly dishes, but they also go head-to-head in dating-inspired challenges.

“In the end, only the most improved recruit left standing is awarded a $25,000 grand prize, bragging rights for their mentor and the ability to add ‘great cook’ to their dating profile,” a release from Food Network said.