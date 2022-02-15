LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has announced that they will be presenting Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin.

The concert comes as part of their Acxiom Pops Live! series, with performances on Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 13, at 3:00 p.m. at the Robinson Center.

Maestro Geoffrey Robson will be conducting the performance, which also features Broadway veteran Capathia Jenkins, and Grammy-nominated vocalist Ryan Shaw.

Broadway’s CATS clawing its way into Robinson Center May 20-22

Tribute to the Queen of Soul will celebrate the life and music of the iconic vocalist, including hits like “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” “Think,” “A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Amazing Grace” and more.

Tickets for the general public start at $16 and $10 for active-duty military and students. They can be purchased online at ArkansasSymphony.org or at the Robinson Center street-level box office 90 minutes before the concert.

Hairspray the musical coming to Robinson Center in March

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s COVID-19 policy requires all musicians, guest artists, staff and patrons to wear a mask and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative test from the last 72 hours to gain entry.