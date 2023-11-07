LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has several performances set for the new 2023-2024 concert season.

Associate conductor Valery Saul joined KARK 4 News to talk about what audiences can expect for the season.

On Nov. 11-12, pianist Conrad Tao will return to Little Rock to play Rachmaninoff’s 3rd Piano Concerto. During the following week, the ASO will hold a singing competition called Arkansas Talent. The preliminaries are on Nov. 18 at the River Market Pavilion starting at 10am.

In December, there will be a holiday show called Home for the Holidays, which will feature more than 100 singers on stage at the Robinson with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

Going into the new year, Saul said that she will make her mainstage debut in February conducting a program called Bond and Beyond. The program will feature music from spy thrillers like James Bond and Mission Impossible.

Memberships are $9 a month for access to an unlimited number of concerts throughout the season. To purchase tickets, visit ArkansasSymphony.org.