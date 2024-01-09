LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the new year comes new performances and music from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

Brian Wolverton stopped by Arkansas Today to give an overview for what the orchestra has lined up in January.

First-up is the semi-finalist event of the Arkansas Talent Show on January 18. The event will feature 12 competitors from the November auditions ASO held, and celebrity judges like Chris Allen will narrow down the group to the final six.

Wolverton also shared attendees can expect the orchestra’s Side-by-Side Concert on January 21, which features youth ensembles and ends with a finale joined by the professional ASO musicians.

“It’s a very special moment for our youth musicians and their families to be apart of that,” Wolverton said.

Another date and event to remember is the third concert of the 2023–2024 Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks season on Jan. 27-28, which features movements from Piazzolla, Bach and Saint-Saëns.

Memberships are $9 a month for access to an unlimited number of concerts throughout the season. To purchase tickets, visit ArkansasSymphony.org.