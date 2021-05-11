Arkansas Symphony Orchestra planning 3 pop-up concerts around Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is ending the 20-21 season with three free outdoor pop-up concerts around the Little Rock area on May 26th, 27th, and 28th.

The concerts will feature the Rockefeller String Quartet, the ASO Brass Quintet and the Quapaw String Quartet, respectively.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to close this unusual but rewarding season than with three free outdoor Pop-Up concerts as a thank you to the community that supported us through this past year,” said Arkansas Symphony Orchestra CEO Christina Littlejohn.

The events that will be popping up are:

• Wednesday, May 26th at 7:00 p.m.

Bernice Gardens

Rockefeller String Quartet

• Thursday, May 27th at 7:00 p.m.

Argenta Plaza

ASO Brass Quintet

• Friday, May 28th at 7:00 p.m.

History Pavilion at the River Market

Quapaw String Quartet

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring their own seating.

Masks and social distancing will be required.