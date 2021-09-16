Arkansas Symphony Orchestra performing free concert Thursday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will be performing a free concert Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Robinson Center as part of Celebrate Little Rock, Together.

The event will also have a live simulcast location set up in the Dunbar historic neighborhood, at the corner of West 15th and South Chester Street near Philander Smith College.

The event is a celebration of the Little Rock community’s diverse musical traditions including selections from Dvorak’s New World Symphony, music of Aretha Franklin, and the world premiere of Little Rock native and pioneering African American composer Florence Price’s own orchestration of her Piano Concerto.

The special performance is set to kick off the 2021-2022 symphony season.