LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a four-year nationwide search, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has revealed its new music director.

The performing arts organization reviewed hundreds of applications before deciding to appoint Geoffrey Robson to lead the orchestra into its 58th season.

The organization said Robson, who served as the symphony’s artistic director, was the unanimous choice to guide the orchestra’s creative future.

“I’ve been working with this organization for a number of years and to receive this affirmation and open a whole new chapter of what we can do in this community, with this orchestra and this incredible group of musicians, I could not possibly be more excited,” Robson said.

Wednesday’s announcement took place on the site of the future home of the orchestra, the Stella Boyle Smith Music Center, located in the heart of Little Rock’s East Village.