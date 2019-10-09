Arkansas State Fair sneak preview – food favorites

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 80th Arkansas State Fair is coming this weekend, along with the famous Ferris wheel and pig races.

However, for new general manager Doug White, it’s the food that is the number one attraction.

“I’m a real fan of the state fair, the live stock, and of course, the food,” says White.

While each day is sure to be packed with fun rides and new flavors, we sent our Michael Esparza to preview the fair to find out what foods are worthy of your tastebuds. Be sure to click the Facebook link below to check out the four “must try” foods.

However, don’t take our word for it, find out what foods you like and be sure to send us a message on what was your favorite.

Click here for the Arkansas State Fair Food Guide by author Kat Robinson with Tie Dye Travels.