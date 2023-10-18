LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair is reporting record-setting attendance.

For Tuesday, fair representatives stated that day was the second largest in history, with 55,302 people attending. Tuesday featured Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day, coupled with Faith & Family Night on the Bank OZK Main Stage.

Through Tuesday, more than 267,000 have attended the fair, officials said, adding that that represents 64,000 more people than last year at the halfway mark.

Wednesday is Lunch at the Fair Day, with free parking and admission from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday night is Ladies Night Out presented by KSSN 96 and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, with free admission for ladies over 21 after 6 p.m.

Free entertainment continues on The Bank OZK Main Stage every night through the weekend. Headliners include J-Wonn on Wednesday, All-4-One on Thursday, Uncle Kracker on Friday night, Night Ranger on Saturday night, and the Hispanic Concert Series on Sunday.

The fair continues through Oct. 22. Promotions and schedules and other fair information may be found at ArkansasStateFair.com.