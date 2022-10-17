LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A state fair promotion is running all day Monday is a discount on admission and parking.

Monday is $2 Day at the fair: Admission is $2, parking is $2 and rides are $2. Monday is also Kiddie Day with free kiddie rides and free gate admission for adults with children from 9 to 11 a.m.

Gates are open through 10 p.m.

The fair expects record crowds through the remainder of its 2022 run. The fair had 36,193 visitors through its first three days, despite the early shutdown Saturday as storms came through the area.

Information on the fair including day-by-day promotions and entertainment may be seen at ArkansasStateFair.com.