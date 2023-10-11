LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is almost time to come out and enjoy food, rides, and live entertainment at the Arkansas State Fair.

The fair will be in Little Rock Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 22. Gates will open daily at 11 a.m.

Advance tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children and seniors and $30 for ride bands. After Thursday, regular admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and adults aged 60 and up. Ride band will be $35.

The lineup for the fair is listed below:

Fri, Oct 13- Phil Vassar with special guest Matt Stell

Sat, Oct 14- Morris Day and the Time

Sun, Oct 15- La Cultura Nortena with Enigmatico

Mon, Oct 16- Jettway Music School with Zac Dunlap Band

Tue, Oct 17- Amplify presents Faith and Family Night ft. Crowder & Nick Hall

Wed, Oct 18- J-Wonn

Thu, Oct 19- All-4-One

Fri, Oct 20- Uncle Kracker

Sat, Oct 21- Night Ranger

Sun, Oct 22- La Fuerza Del Rio Conchos with La Tropa Del Nortea

Tickets can be purchased at ArkansasStateFair.com.