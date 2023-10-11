LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is almost time to come out and enjoy food, rides, and live entertainment at the Arkansas State Fair.
The fair will be in Little Rock Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 22. Gates will open daily at 11 a.m.
Advance tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children and seniors and $30 for ride bands. After Thursday, regular admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and adults aged 60 and up. Ride band will be $35.
The lineup for the fair is listed below:
- Fri, Oct 13- Phil Vassar with special guest Matt Stell
- Sat, Oct 14- Morris Day and the Time
- Sun, Oct 15- La Cultura Nortena with Enigmatico
- Mon, Oct 16- Jettway Music School with Zac Dunlap Band
- Tue, Oct 17- Amplify presents Faith and Family Night ft. Crowder & Nick Hall
- Wed, Oct 18- J-Wonn
- Thu, Oct 19- All-4-One
- Fri, Oct 20- Uncle Kracker
- Sat, Oct 21- Night Ranger
- Sun, Oct 22- La Fuerza Del Rio Conchos with La Tropa Del Nortea
Tickets can be purchased at ArkansasStateFair.com.