LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of people have come out to the opening weekend of the Arkansas state fair, the one stop shop for food, rides, and fun.

Scooter Korek, with North American Midway Entertainment, says people have been loving the new rides.

“We’re bringing six brand new rides to the Arkansas state fair this year,” Korek said.

Korek has worked for the company for 46 years, and seeing the joy on people’s face at the fair gives him joy.

“There’s something for everybody at fair, whether you’re 6 or 60, come down here, amazing agriculture displays, good food, good commercial buildings and of course the midway,” Korek said.

When asked about great rides, he recommend several including a fast-paced thriller with a fun catch phrase.

“You’re going to go on the polar express. do you want to go faster, come on let’s go,” Korek said.

Fair goers went, zooming on the polar express, and also peacefully flew through the sky on the elephants.

Those were a fan favorite, but Segan De Oliveria says other thrill-seeking rides are also fun.

“I think the rides are very thrill seeking and very fun, I love the spinny rides more than i do like the drop rides,” De Oliveria said.

If you want to try out any of the rides, the fair is open through Sunday October 21.