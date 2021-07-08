Arkansas State Fair announces big return in October

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Arkansas State Fair will celebrate its 81st year by returning to Little Rock for a full 10-day schedule this fall.

General Manager Doug White said the fair will return October 15 – 24 to a full midway with rides and games, an enhanced food court, free attractions, fair queen and youth talent competitions, music concerts, exhibits and the long-standing livestock show.

“We have been working feverishly preparing for a full fair with safety protocols in place in consideration of COVID-19,” stated White. “We believe it’s time to get back to a state fair experience that Arkansans have come to expect and enjoy.”

Organizers say on average the State Fair draws more than 430,000 visitors per year.

White also announced on Thursday that the Academy of Country Music Award Winner for New Male Artist of the Year, Riley Green, will be performing on the main stage Saturday, October 23, with more concert announcements expected in the coming weeks.

Ticket and parking information for the Arkansas State Fair can be found HERE.