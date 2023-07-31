LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 83rd Arkansas State Fair is back in October and fair-goers can already get ahead of the curve.

State fair officials announced the Fair Frenzy promotion and the main stage concert lineup ahead of this year’s fair.

The Fair Frenzy promotion gives fair-goers a chance to get discounts on admissions and ride bands. Advance gate admissions can be bought for $5 and advance ride bands will be $30.

Officials said the promotion starts Aug. 1 and ends Aug. 14.

State Fair General Manager Tiffany Wilkerson said this discount was worth getting while it’s there.

“The Fair Frenzy promotion is a great way for our fair patrons to get tickets for this year’s event at a huge discount,” Wilkerson said.

Also listed was this year’s lineup of stage performances.

Fri, Oct 13 Phil Vassar with special guest Mat Stell

Sat, Oct 14 Morris Day and the Time

Sun, Oct 15 La Cultura Nortena with Enigmatico

Mon, Oct 16 Jettway Music School with Zac Dunlap Bank

Tue, Oct 17 Amplify presents Faith and Family Night ft. Crowder & Nick Hall

Wed, Oct 18 Artist to be revealed

Thu, Oct 19 All-4-One

Fri, Oct 20 Uncle Kracker

Sat, Oct 21 Night Ranger

Sun, Oct 22 La Fuerza Del Rio Conchos with La Tropa Del Nortea

“This year’s fair will be one for the ages,” Wilkerson said. “Our entertainment line-up, free attractions, and carnival midway are shaping up to be better than ever.”

The Arkansas State Fair will start on Friday, Oct. 13 and go through to Sunday, Oct. 22. All tickets can be bought starting Aug. 1 at ArkansasStateFair.com.