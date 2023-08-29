LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands are expects to enter Barton Coliseum this Labor Day weekend to watch hundreds compete in the state’s largest annual horse show.

The 60th annual Arkansas State Championship Horse Show returns to the Arkansas State Fairgrounds Sept. 1-4 with a range of 42 classes.

Event organizers call the show a cornerstone of competitive horsemanship, and year after year attracts participants and attendees from all corners of the state.

Public Relations Representative for the Arkansas State Championship Horse Show Association Jamie Busby said the love for equestrian excellence and camaraderie is seen at all ages.

“Small kids’ eyes shine bright while receiving help from the riders that have been around for years,” Busby said. “Each class champion takes pride in being named the best Arkansas has and enjoys those bragging rights for a full year.”

Last year the four-day event attracted over 4,000 spectators, 1,600 entries and 700 horses, continuing to make the Arkansas State Championship the largest open horse show in the United States.

To learn more and get involved, join the official Facebook page.