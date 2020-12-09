Arkansas singer breaks into the Top 5 on The Voice

LOS ANGELES- Arkansas native Jim Ranger has made it to the Top 5 on The Voice.
38-year-old Ranger is from Newport, but now lives in California. He is on Team Blake
Jim grew up singing in the church, but has always had a passion for secular music as well. He started singing when he was 4-years-old and learned the guitar at 13.
He is married to his wife Camilla, and has 3 kids. He told the judges on the show that he wanted to come onto the show to prove to his kids that it is never too late to grab onto your dreams.
LATEST POSTS:
- Arkansas’ Quarterback Situation Still Up in Air, Sam Pittman, Nick Saban Each Impressed With Feleipe Franks, KJ Jefferson
- Tyson Foods donates over 38,000 pounds of protein to Little Rock hunger relief agency
- Look Up: Geminid meteor shower expected to be best of 2020
- LIVE: Biden introduces nominee for secretary of defense
- Gov. Hutchinson holds closed door meeting with community leaders in Springdale