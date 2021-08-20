Arkansas Repertory Theatre announces upcoming season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will be raising the curtain soon for live indoor performances as they announce their 2021-2022 season.

The theatre is following up its summer and fall “Rep Outdoors” series, by opening its doors to live productions at the popular Main Street venue since they shuttered due to COVID-19 in March of 2020.

“After what feels like an eternity,” Executive Artistic Director Will Trice said. “We are so excited to welcome you back to The Rep! Our upcoming three-show mainstage season (and special family add-on experience) represent what we’ve missed most about theatre – contagious laughter, gorgeous music, engaging stories, & shared fun with family and friends.”

To begin the season, the Rep will produce their bonus show which launches heading into the holidays.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, the stage adaptation of the classic TV special, performed December 3-23, 2021, and featuring fun, holiday activities for the whole family. Written by Charles M. Schulz, Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson, and Eric Schaeffer. The show is being offered as a special add-on option to season subscriptions and flex pass purchases for a discounted price.

The Rep’s 2022 Spring season will then start with a popular television adaptation and end with a classic musical.

Designing Women, the world-premiere comedy based on the smash-hit television series, performed January 18-February 6, 2022, School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play, the critically-acclaimed play performed March 1-20, 2022, and Into the Woods, the musical that ventures beyond “happily ever after”, performed April 19-May 22, 2022.

Ticket subscriptions to the three-production 2022 Spring Season go on sale September 15, with multiple “pick now” and “pick later” subscription options.

Patrons who need more flexibility than a subscription can purchase “flex pass” tickets, also on sale September 15 at TheRep.org or by calling the box office at (501) 378-0405.

Within recent weeks many live performance venues in Arkansas have shifted toward the requirement of showing proof of vaccination to attend events and required use of masks.

According to Trice, The Rep continues to closely monitor COVID-19 public health protocols and will announce specific protocols for each production as the date for performances approaches.