LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Natural State is still being represented on NBC’s “The Voice” as contestants move to the semi-finals.

Arkansan contestants Mac Royals and Grant Bias are moving on to the next round after making it to the top 12 live performances.

The top 12 artists performed live Monday night, with Bias singing a cover of Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” and Royals performing a cover of “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt.

Royals and Bias will be performing next Monday where the remaining nine artists will perform solo and in trios for a spot in the finals the following week.

“The Voice” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KARK 4.