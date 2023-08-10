LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country singer and Arkansas native Ashley McBryde will make a tour stop in Little Rock this fall.

Ashley McBryde is bringing her The Devil I Know tour to the The Robinson Center Performance Hall Oct. 15 with special guest JD Clayton. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. with the code “Hometown.” General ticket sales will begin Friday at 10 a.m.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is from Waldron and studied music at Arkansas State University. She later moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue a music career. Her new album “The Devil I Know” is set to release Sept. 8.

To purchase tickets for the show, visit Ticketmaster.com.