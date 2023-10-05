LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas native took the internet by storm after he had a 4-chair turnaround on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The sound of sweet R&B filled the air after Wrightsville native Mac Royals took the stage for the live auditions on “The Voice.”

“My heart is always thumping before I do a performance,” Royals said.

All it takes is the press of a button for one of the celebrity judges to turn around, though not just one, all four tried to recruit him.

“I already knew in my head who I wanted to pick, but at the end of the day, I was like, ‘I need all of them to turn around,’” Royals said.

Growing up, Royals went to Booker Arts Magnet in Little Rock, where he began to play the violin. He said he has always had a passion to be an artist.

When he was growing up, he said his R&B career really began after his father was released from incarceration and opened a speakeasy lounge.

“It was called Union Restaurant and Lounge when I was 17 years old and that’s where my R&B career started and I have been doing it ever since,” Royals explained.

That ultimately brought him to “The Voice”, and when it came down to choosing coaches, he went with Reba McEntire.

He said growing up he used to watch the Reba Show with his grandmother, so he felt like that was who he needed to choose.

“My end goal is honestly to put people, artists here in Arkansas in a position to where they can really win so they don’t have to go through some of the trials and the errors that I had to,” Royals said.

Viewers will want to stay tuned to see how far Royals will go on “The Voice” which airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on KARK 4.