NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mac Royals, who is from Wrightsville, took the stage on “The Voice” twice Monday night to sing two songs, one solo and one in a group, to showcase his talent. Now his fate is in the hands of voters.

Many family members, friends and fans gathered Monday night at Bar Louie in North Little Rock to watch him take the stage.

Every time his name was mentioned, or he popped up on screen, the place erupted in cheer, and the place was packed out.

Mac Royals has consistently brought it to the stage every performance. KARK 4 News has gotten to know him through his journey.

He was born and raised in Wrightsville and his career took off at the age of 17 when his dad opened a speakeasy.

Monday night he sang the fan-picked song “Love T.K.O” and here’s what his family and friends had to say.

“Mac’s performance tonight was amazing, when I tell you the background, the staging, the production it was amazing, the vocals are always there but the vocals tonight were amazing,” his publicist and booking executive Rhonda Aaron said.

Monday was filled with dancing cheers and support as they hope to get Mac through to the final five.

To do that, America must vote for him through The Voice app or the official website. You only have 24 hours, and we want to show him some Arkansas love.

Viewers can find out the results at 7 p.m. on Tuesday on KARK 4.

He will also be back in Little Rock for a performance on New Year’s Eve. Those interested can find out more online.