HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Arkansas-based musician Brian Martin will showcase his “front porch soul” music at a concert in Hot Springs this week.

Martin is a part of the Bridge Street LIVE concerts lineup in downtown Hot Springs Thursday, June 22. He describes his music as “front porch music” with influences from country blues, soul, funk, gospel and mountain folk music.

Martin released his debut album “No Rider” in 2011. He has spent the beginning of 2023 recording tracks for his upcoming album. He is also a founding member of Sad Daddy, a string band based in the Ozarks.

Event officials said that the 2023 edition of the concert series will take place each Thursday in June in the Bridge Street Entertainment District. The entertainment district will open at 5 p.m. and the free concert will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information on Bridge Street Live, visit HotSprings.org.