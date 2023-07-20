LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to social media to share her opinion on the recent controversy regarding Jason Aldean’s latest music video.

Aldean released his single “Try That In A Small Town” in May of this year, but it has been a topic of conversation this week after CMT removed the new music video.

The Left is now more concerned about @Jason_Aldean’s song calling out looters and criminals than they are about stopping looters and criminals, That tells you everything you need to know about the priorities of Democrats and woke companies like CMT that cave to the liberal mob. Sanders Tweeted on Tuesday.

The song received widespread criticism after the release of the video, which was filmed in front of a Tennessee courthouse where a Black man was lynched in the 1920s. The video showed various imagery projected onto the building, including demonstrations from the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in 2020.

Aldean responded on Twitter with a statement that included he “had been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song… and was subject to the comparison (he) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protest.”

“These references are not only meritless, but dangerous,” Aldean continued to write. “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

“Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief,” Aldean ended with.

Gov. Sanders was one of many who shared their opinions on social media. Country music artist Sheryl Crow took to Twitter as well on Tuesday calling the song “lame.”

“I’m from a small town,” Crow tweeted to Aldean. “Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting.”

Crow and many others within her Tweet’s thread referenced the 2017 Las Vegas concert shooting that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds, and how his lyrics of “Got a gun that my granddad gave me/They say one day they’re gonna round up/Well, that s—- might fly in the city, good luck” promote gun-violence.

This is not the first time Aldean has been at the center of controversy. Nearly a year ago, Aldean made headlines when he was dropped by his PR firm following comments his wife, Brittany Aldean, made about gender-affirming care for trans children.