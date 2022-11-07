HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Country music star and Arkansas native Justin Moore is the next celebrity joining the 20th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade is set to return for its 20th year in 2023 on Mar. 17.

Born in Poyen, Arkansas, Moore was announced to be the celebrity Grand Marshal of the Hot Springs parade.

Moore’s 10-year career has been accented with multiple Billboard No. 1 Albums, several Top 10 hits, and two Platinum-certified albums.

Visit Hot Springs CEO, Steve Arrison, expressed how much the people in and around Hot Springs care about the artist.

“All of us here in Hot Springs consider Justin almost a hometown boy since his hometown of Poyen is only a couple of miles down the road on Highway 270,” Arrison said. “He’ll be a great grand marshal as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our huge little parade.”

Arrison also talked about what Moore will be doing during the parade.

“And while he won’t be performing as part of the celebration, he will be having a great time meeting some of his biggest fans who have come to see him in the parade,” Arrison added.

Moore is not the first celebrity to join in on the festivities, however.

Back in September, Chris McDonald, known for playing Shooter McGavin in “Happy Gilmore”, announced that he would join in on the festivities and shoot the starting pistol to kick off the parade.

Organizers said the parade will be followed by 80’s inspired band, The Molly Ringwalds, and fans can get their groove on with iconic 70’s group the Village People on Mar. 18.

For all updates on the parade, check out ShortestStPats.com.