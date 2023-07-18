LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – MasterChef contestants continue to whip up talent-filled dishes on every episode, and now the South team is offering a chance for viewers to join to fun.

Contestants Jennifer Maune from Little Rock and Kolby Chandler from Houston stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the VIP Chef Dinner and watch party opportunity.

On July 19, an $85 ticket includes an immersive chef experience, multi-course dinner, wine pairings and a reserved seat at the following watch party.

The watch party begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public under reservations at 1 Ben E. Keith Way in Little Rock.

Viewers can watch Maune on MasterChef at home on FOX 16.