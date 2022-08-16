Pop culture fans will get a chance to be amongst a star-studded lineup of actors at the 2022 Arkansas Comic Con.

This year’s Comic Con will be held Sept. 10-11 at the Statehouse Convention Center. The lineup includes Tom Kenny (the voice of SpongeBob in SpongeBob Squarepants), Charles Martinet (the voice of Mario and Luigi) and voice actors from the Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia anime franchises.

Organizers said that the event will include questions and answers with celebrities, cosplayers, video game contests and photo opportunities.

Advance tickets are available from ticket provider, Tixr, for $30 per day or $50 for the weekend.

Ticket prices on the day of the show is $40 per day or $65 for the weekend. Kids ten and under attend free with paid adult admission.