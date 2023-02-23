LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame is celebrating its 12th Distinguished Laureate series on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman Charles Stewart stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the event.

The event is being held at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and begins at 6 p.m., with featured guest Phyllis Yvonne Stickney.

Stickney is an actress, comedian and community activist who is presenting her one-woman show “Loud Thoughts for Quiet Moments”

The event is free and open to the public with more information at ARBlackHallofFame.org.