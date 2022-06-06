LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Anglers looking to cast a line in Arkansas waters will be able to do so for free this weekend.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed a proclamation for a no-license fishing for June 10 – 12, which will allow anyone to fish for the three-day period, even without a fishing license or trout stamp.

The annual Arkansas event runs from noon that Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday and removes the need for the $10.50 license for the three days.

In addition to the free weekend, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the state’s four warmwater fishing hatcheries will host a family-friendly fishing derby from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The derby is open to anyone and has no age limit but does require registration at the following locations:

Commission officials said they see the derby as an opportunity not only for children to discover the joys of fishing, but for families to have a fun outing.

Organizers suggest anglers bring the usual equipment like rods & reels and bait, along with a comfortable chair and something like a cooler or bag to carry home the day’s catch. Up to three fish may be taken home, with commission officials noting people should expect catfish since the hatcheries are where catfish are grown.