Arkansas actress charming hearts on the red carpet at Little Rock film premiere

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas girl is making big waves in Hollywood.

If you see the feature film “Charming the Hearts of Men” you will see 9-year-old Hendrix Yancey.

The film and its young star made their red carpet debut at the Riverdale 10 Friday night.

This is just one of many big roles for the Arkansas actress, including ‘Unbelievable’ on Netflix and the film ‘Dweller’ that premieres in theaters later this year.

She also has another big project she’s been working on. It’s something so big that she can’t talk about it yet.