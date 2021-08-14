Arkansas actress charming hearts on the red carpet at Little Rock film premiere

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas girl is making big waves in Hollywood.

If you see the feature film “Charming the Hearts of Men” you will see 9-year-old Hendrix Yancey.

The film and its young star made their red carpet debut at the Riverdale 10 Friday night.

This is just one of many big roles for the Arkansas actress, including ‘Unbelievable’ on Netflix and the film ‘Dweller’ that premieres in theaters later this year.

She also has another big project she’s been working on. It’s something so big that she can’t talk about it yet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Contests