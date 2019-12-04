Arkansas native Marybeth Byrd talks about making it into the Top 8 on NBC’s The Voice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Marybeth Byrd has just made it to the Top 8 on NBC’s The Voice.

Byrd performed for the last spot Monday night and got enough votes to get the instant save from fans.

In recent weeks we’ve given you special coverage of watch parties in her hometown and other Arkansas locations where friends and family cheered her on.

You can catch Marybeth Byrd on ‘The Voice’ again next Monday at 7 on KARK.

