WHITE HALL, Ark. – Two Arkansans are rising to the top of the competition this season on NBC’s “The Voice”: Grant Bias and Mac Royals.

KARK 4 News last talked with Bias following his audition, but he’s had two elimination performances since then where he’s won it all.

Bias is only 23, so a few years ago he was in White Hall High School. He was part of the choir making memories and making music. From The Voice all the way back to the homecoming stage, Bias has always stood out.

“I love to still keep that as part of who I am and who I am as an artist,” Bias said.

Though he’s widely known as a country artist now, even followed by chart toppers like Jelly Roll after covering his song on stage, Phyllis Kelly, Bias’s choral director at White Hall High School heard it all.

“He sang classical, he sang Broadway, he did all-state choir,” Kelly said. “He already had a lot of the characteristics of a successful musician.”

She said Bias was like a sponge, never complaining, and always taking constructive criticism in stride. On TV, he’s also been getting plenty of praise.

Gwen Stefani, Bias’s coach, said in a part of a practice session aired before his last performance of “You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton that Bias always shocks her every time she is around him.

“I think you are in some ways the most I think original person that’s on the show,” she said.

Bias told our station, “When I signed up, I was just hoping to get a chair turn, and it’s crazy to see what this has turned into.”

Bias has been able to take advantage of his newfound star power. Hosting his first-ever official concert near his home in Tennessee.

When asked if he was open to doing that in Arkansas sometime he said, “Absolutely.”

“We’re blessed to have such good support for music in Arkansas, and I think Grant, took full advantage of those things,” Kelly said.

Bias hopes whatever happens next makes the natural state proud.

“You’ll hear little tastes of it throughout whatever song I’m singing,” Bias stated.

Bias will return to perform on the voice on Nov. 27. Fellow Arkansan contestant Mac Royals will perform with Team Legend on Nov. 28. If both win, they will make it to the top 12 and perform next live in Los Angeles.