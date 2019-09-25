Arkansan competes on ‘The Voice’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Jonesboro man makes it past the Blind Auditions on ‘The Voice’.

Cory Jackson sang Glen Campbell’s song ‘Galveston’.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson turned their chairs, but Jackson knew exactly which coach to pick.

“Even though it was really hard not to pick Gwen or Kelly, because man, they made it sound so good. But I wanted to stick with Blake because he just got that country thing that I want and you know, we would make a great, great team,” Jackson says.

You can catch Cory Jackson in the team battle rounds in a couple of weeks on KARK.

If you want to see him in person, he’ll be performing at the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival in Dyess next month.