Arkansan competes on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” has been one of the network’s most successful summer shows, and the glorified gladiator contest has returned to the airwaves.

In the new season, a familiar face to those in central Arkansas is bringing Little Rock to the national spotlight.

Josh Harris, who has given himself the title “The Food Dude Ninja” is set to compete in the Oklahoma City stop of the competition.

Harris says he is excited to compete, but more excited to be able to bring awareness to healthy eating and food deserts in communities.

Harris is the director of the “Fresh to You” program in Little Rock. The program provides fresh produce and other fresh food to underserved areas in Little Rock.

Harris lives in Little Rock with his wife, Kimberly, and their three children.

To learn more about “Fresh to You” or to follow Josh on his American Ninja Warrior journey, follow him on social media.

Viewers can see if Harris makes it past the first round during Monday’s episode, which airs at 7 p.m. on KARK.