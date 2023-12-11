LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two Arkansans are shooting for the finals on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Grant Bias, who was born in Little Rock and grew up in Pine Bluff, is one of nine semi-finalists competing on “The Voice” Monday night.

Bias, the last member of Team Gwen, sang the fan-picked song “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts.

He said he was very grateful to have gotten this far in the competition.

Votes can be cast at Voice.Vote.NBC.com or through the show’s official app. Voting ends at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Viewers can find out the results on KARK 4 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.