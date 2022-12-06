LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A holiday classic loved by generations will soon take the stage in North Little Rock.

The Argenta Community Theater will be performing Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical starting this week to sold-out crowds.

Executive Director Sydney Wolfe explained the theater originally scheduled 12 shows, then added a 13th and a 14th, which is the only one with tickets remaining available. Wolfe added that ‘White Christmas’ has remained a longtime fan favorite with its tributes to veterans and amazing performances.

This run of performances is just the latest show of growth for the theater. Associate Director of Education Bridget Davis said performing arts education classes will be starting in January, with some spots still available for kids and adults.

Davis explained that classes will include dance, acting for TV & film and musical theater, and she said the theater is partnering with the Arkansas Repertory Theatre to offer auditions for their first ever pre-professional program for young artists.

For more on these performances and programs, head to ArgentaCommunityTheater.org.