NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – Get ready for something new in the Argenta Arts District.

Next month, a new, first-of-its-kind performing arts education center is opening in North Little Rock along with new experiences for audiences at Argenta Community Theater.

Executive director Sydney Wolfe says the expansion comes at a time when audiences are returning to the theater after the COVID-19 pandemic. The addition will include the new ACT II performing arts education center that looks to “fill in the gaps” of arts programming; in addition to the classic theater, dance, and music offerings, the center will also focus on things like filmmaking to cover a wide variety of topics.

In addition, ACT II will also include a new dinner theater experience come October for those in the Central Arkansas area.

A grand opening gala for ACT II is planned for mid-October.

Tickets for the public event can be purchased on ArgentaCommunityTheater.org Right now.