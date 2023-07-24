The Argenta Community Theater is gearing up to wow audiences with their highly-anticipated production of Jonathan Larson’s legendary rock musical, “RENT”.

Actress Amaya Hardin, who plays Mimi, joined Arkansas Today with a behind the scenes look of the musical.

RENT, set in Manhattan’s East Village, focuses on a group of friends getting through hardships in life including dealing with HIV/AIDS and drug abuse.

Hardin said tickets are quickly selling out and advises anyone wanting to see the musical to purchase tickets at ArgentaCommunityTheater.org.