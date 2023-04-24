If you’re a pie lover, there’s an event happening in Arkansas this weekend that is just for you.

The Arkansas Pie Festival will be held in Cherokee Village Town Center Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event goers will be able to enjoy pie samples, pie competitions, live entertainment and even shopping at the Arkansas Pie Pop-up Shop.

One lucky winner will be awarded a Golden Ticket in the competition, making them eligible to compete in the Desert category at the international cooking tournament this fall.

Pies will also be displayed and auctioned for charity. Proceeds will help support Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) programming and education through the community’s Spring River Innovation Hub.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Admission for children is $5.

For more information on baker registration and ticket purchases, visit ArkansasPieFestival.com.