LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the Powerball jackpot at a record $1.9 Billion for Monday night’s drawing, anticipation for the drawing of the numbers is at a fever pitch.

The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10.

The numbers came on Tuesday morning after a delay to allow several state lotteries extra time to complete security protocols.

As the jackpot number continues to surge, though nobody has claimed the jackpot, one Arkansan did win $2 million dollars in the drawing last week.

The woman purchased the winning ticket from a Wooster gas station in Faulkner County.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.