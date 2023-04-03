ROGERS, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The All-American Rejects were hiding a “Dirty Little Secret” as they announced they will be stopping at the Northwest Arkansas Walmart Amp on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The band will be performing their “Hot All-American Summer Tour,” their first headlining tour in nearly a decade. They will be joined by New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and the Get Up Kids at 7 p.m. gates open at 5:30 p.m.

We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young Festival that the world was ready to pull out of their “guilty pleasure chest” and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to “Swing Swing,” then we became your “Dirty Little Secret,” and you thought “It Would End Tonight” so we could “Move Along,” then we “Gave You Hell” for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not. The band said

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14. Prices range from $35 to 99.50 plus fees, according to a press release.

According to the press release, Citi card members have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, April 13 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.