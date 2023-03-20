The band 3 Doors Down performs at hockey’s NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2011, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fans of 90s rock band 3 Doors Down will have multiple chances to see the band play live in Arkansas this summer.

The band will be bringing their Away From The Sun anniversary tour to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Sep. 8 at 8 p.m and the Walmart AMP on Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The tour will feature some of the band’s hit songs like “Here Without You,” “When I’m Gone” and “Ticket to Heaven.” Also playing with them is 90s rock band Candlebox.

The purpose of the tour is to celebrate the sophomore album of 3 Doors Down called “Away From the Sun.” The performance will play the entirety of the album and a few extra of the band’s hits.

For more information on the tour and how to buy tickets, go to SimmonsBankArena.com or WaltonArtsCenter.org.