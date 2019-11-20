3 Arkansans nominated for Grammy Awards, 2 attended A-State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three Arkansans have received Grammy nominations announced Wednesday by The Recording Academy.

The honors go to these artists:

• Ashley McBryde, who was born in Waldron (Scott County) and went to Arkansas State University

• Dan and Shay – Shay Mooney was raised in Natural Dam (Crawford County) and attended Union Christian Academy in Fort Smith and Van Buren High School

• Little Big Town – Phillip Sweet grew up in Cherokee Village (Fulton & Sharp counties) and attended Arkansas State University

These are the categories in which they’ve been nominated:

Best Country Solo Performance (For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings).

• ALL YOUR’N – Tyler Childers

• GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE – Ashley McBryde

• RIDE ME BACK HOME – Willie Nelson

• GOD’S COUNTRY – Blake Shelton

• BRING MY FLOWERS NOW – Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance. For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

• BRAND NEW MAN – Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

• I DON’T REMEMBER ME (BEFORE YOU) – Brothers Osborne

• SPEECHLESS – Dan + Shay

• THE DAUGHTERS – Little Big Town

• COMMON – Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song. A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

• BRING MY FLOWERS NOW – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

• GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE – Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

• IT ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH – Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

• SOME OF IT – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

• SPEECHLESS – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Click here for the complete 2020 Grammy nominations list.