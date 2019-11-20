Breaking News
3 Arkansans nominated for Grammy Awards, 2 attended A-State

Entertainment
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three Arkansans have received Grammy nominations announced Wednesday by The Recording Academy.

The honors go to these artists:
Ashley McBryde, who was born in Waldron (Scott County) and went to Arkansas State University
Dan and ShayShay Mooney was raised in Natural Dam (Crawford County) and attended Union Christian Academy in Fort Smith and Van Buren High School
Little Big TownPhillip Sweet grew up in Cherokee Village (Fulton & Sharp counties) and attended Arkansas State University

These are the categories in which they’ve been nominated:
Best Country Solo Performance (For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings).
• ALL YOUR’N – Tyler Childers
GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE – Ashley McBryde
• RIDE ME BACK HOME – Willie Nelson
• GOD’S COUNTRY – Blake Shelton
• BRING MY FLOWERS NOW – Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance. For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.
• BRAND NEW MAN – Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
• I DON’T REMEMBER ME (BEFORE YOU) – Brothers Osborne
SPEECHLESS – Dan + Shay
• THE DAUGHTERS – Little Big Town
• COMMON – Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song. A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
• BRING MY FLOWERS NOW – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE – Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
• IT ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH – Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
• SOME OF IT – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
• SPEECHLESS – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

