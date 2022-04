LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-1 tornados that hit Sebastian and Franklin counties.

One tornado affected Bloomer, in Sebastian County, which uprooted trees and snapped tree limbs in a heavily wooded area near Fort Chaffee.

A secondary tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Charleston, in Franklin County.

Other areas are continuing to be surveyed by crews in Faulkner, Logan, Lonoke and Pulaski counties