LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at the Waffle House in the 200 block of North Shackleford Road.

According to investigators, two people were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Investigators have reopened the roadway for Shackleford after it was previously blocked off just north of Markham while they investigated.





This is a developing story.