CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – The Clarksville fire crews are battling a blaze at a hotel.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the fire began at a Best Western Inn.

Employees at the Dairy Queen across the street said the fire started around 1:30 p.m.

The Clarksville fire chief said that there are no known injuries.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers and firefighters do their job.

The area to avoid is South Rogers Street.